Five new flights from Hyderabad to Delhi, Nashik

SpiceJet has announced the launch of five daily flights from Hyderabad to Nashik (Maharashtra) and Delhi starting July 22.

The airline will connect Hyderabad with Nashik under UDAN scheme and will also introduce direct domestic flights to Jammu. In addition to the flights from Hyderabad, it is also launching 21 new domestic flights connecting various parts of the country.

SpiceJet offers one-stop connections from Hyderabad to a host of popular tourist and business destinations such as Pakyong (Sikkim), Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh), Kandla (Gujarat), Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh), Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) and Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh).