Five Nepalese held for theft at businessman’s house

Rachakonda police with the goods stolen by the five Nepalese.

26 October 2020 20:09 IST

Accused had made away with 18 tolas of gold jewellery, 40 tolas of silver ornaments and ₹ 10 lakh cash

Five Nepalese, including a woman, have been arrested by the Rachakonda police for committing theft at a businessman’s house. They recovered stolen property worth ₹ 7 lakh from their possession.

The accused, who committed the theft on October 19 at the businessman’s house at HMT Colony of Nacharam, were arrested by the sleuths of Central Crime Station, Malkajgiri in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, between October 22 and October 25, and were brought to Hyderabad, said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat.

He said that two of the accused worked as servants at the victim’s house. “The complainant and his wife were not at home. The duo gave tea laced with sedatives to the former’s 70-year-old mother. After she lost consciousness, the duo made away with 18 tolas of gold jewellery, 40 tolas of silver ornaments and ₹ 10 lakh cash. When he returned home around 9 p.m. from his office, the complainant found his mother in an unconscious state. Then immediately he went to the first floor and found that that the bedroom door, cupboard and almirah lockers were broken and the servants were missing,” Mr. Bhagwat said.

The complainant strongly suspected his maid servant for the offence and for the attempt to kill his mother, he said. Based on his complainant, a case was registered and 15 teams, consisting of 45 officers from CCS, SOT, IT and law and order police, were pressed into service to nab the accused. Teams were sent to Mumbai, Pune, Jhansi, Lucknow along with railway stations, airport and to Nepal borders, including Rupadiah and Gourifanta checkposts. They were nabbed in Lucknow, he said.