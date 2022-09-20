Five months since HC order, municipal building tribunal yet to be set up: FGG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Forum for Good Governance (FGG), in a letter on Monday, reminded Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar of the need to appoint chairperson, technical members and other supporting staff for making the Municipal Building Tribunal functional.

FGG filed a PIL in 2019 seeking the appointments, which was disposed of on April 27 this year after the counsel arguing for the State assured the court that the tribunal would certainly be constituted within a period of four weeks.

Five months have elapsed, but there is no action from the government’s end to make the tribunal functional, the letter pointed out.

A functional municipal tribunal is needed for speedy disposal of cases relating to illegally constructed buildings, it said.

Unauthorised structures are seriously affecting the planned development of the cities in the State, causing various problems to the community at large, and the notices issued by municipal authorities are contested by the persons concerned in the courts of law.

With blatant violation of building norms and fire safety norms, the builders are putting the lives of occupants at risk, the letter noted, citing the recent fire accident at Ruby Pride hotel in Secunderabad.