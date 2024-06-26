Five men loitering in Hyderabad’s Falaknuma at night put behind bars  

Five men loitering on the streets of Falaknuma in Hyderabad were arrested by the police and jailed for a period of five days.

The men, identified as 26-year-old Shaik Mohiuddin, 28-year-old Mohd Zaker, 28-year-old Mohd Azam, 28-year-old Aijaz Khan and 35-year-old Mohd Asif were arrested by the Falaknuma police under the Section 61 B (found under suspicious circumstance between sunset and sunrise) of the Hyderabad City Police Act on the intervening night of June 24 and June 25

According to Falaknuma Inspector, the men were allegedly found “moving in a suspicious manner”. “The five arrested were loitering around in the streets in a drunken condition on the intervening night of June 24 and June 25. When everyone enquired, they did not give any reasonable excuse and did not disclose any details,” the official explained.

As per section 61 B of the Hyderabad City Police Act, any person found lying or loitering in any street or yard or other place without being able to give a satisfactory account for his presence can be imprisoned for a term which may extend to three months.

