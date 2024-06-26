ADVERTISEMENT

Five men loitering in Hyderabad’s Falaknuma at night put behind bars  

Published - June 26, 2024 04:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Falaknuma police arrested five men loitering on the streets on the intervening night of June 24 and 25. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: P. RAVI KRIAN

Five men loitering on the streets of Falaknuma in Hyderabad were arrested by the police and jailed for a period of five days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The men, identified as 26-year-old Shaik Mohiuddin, 28-year-old Mohd Zaker, 28-year-old Mohd Azam, 28-year-old Aijaz Khan and 35-year-old Mohd Asif were arrested by the Falaknuma police under the Section 61 B (found under suspicious circumstance between sunset and sunrise) of the Hyderabad City Police Act on the intervening night of June 24 and June 25

Related Stories

According to Falaknuma Inspector, the men were allegedly found “moving in a suspicious manner”. “The five arrested were loitering around in the streets in a drunken condition on the intervening night of June 24 and June 25. When everyone enquired, they did not give any reasonable excuse and did not disclose any details,” the official explained.

As per section 61 B of the Hyderabad City Police Act, any person found lying or loitering in any street or yard or other place without being able to give a satisfactory account for his presence can be imprisoned for a term which may extend to three months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US