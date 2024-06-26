GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five men loitering in Hyderabad’s Falaknuma at night put behind bars  

Published - June 26, 2024 04:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Falaknuma police arrested five men loitering on the streets on the intervening night of June 24 and 25. The image is used for representative purpose only.

Falaknuma police arrested five men loitering on the streets on the intervening night of June 24 and 25. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: P. RAVI KRIAN

Five men loitering on the streets of Falaknuma in Hyderabad were arrested by the police and jailed for a period of five days.

The men, identified as 26-year-old Shaik Mohiuddin, 28-year-old Mohd Zaker, 28-year-old Mohd Azam, 28-year-old Aijaz Khan and 35-year-old Mohd Asif were arrested by the Falaknuma police under the Section 61 B (found under suspicious circumstance between sunset and sunrise) of the Hyderabad City Police Act on the intervening night of June 24 and June 25

Related Stories

According to Falaknuma Inspector, the men were allegedly found “moving in a suspicious manner”. “The five arrested were loitering around in the streets in a drunken condition on the intervening night of June 24 and June 25. When everyone enquired, they did not give any reasonable excuse and did not disclose any details,” the official explained.

As per section 61 B of the Hyderabad City Police Act, any person found lying or loitering in any street or yard or other place without being able to give a satisfactory account for his presence can be imprisoned for a term which may extend to three months.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.