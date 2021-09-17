Five members of ‘Bihar gang’ held

Hyderabad

17 September 2021 19:56 IST

Five members of an inter-State shutter lifting gang were apprehended by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (north zone) team. The ‘Bihar gang’ committed three shutter lifting offences under the Market police station in the city and two similar cases at Kasargod in Kerala.

The accused are Shaik Masiruddin (23), the kingpin and his accomplices Mohd. Azad (22), Parwez Alam (26), Mohd Jawed (26) and Mohd Akhtar Hussain (23), all residents of Chandni Chowk market, Delhi and natives of Kishangunj district in Bihar. A team led by inspector K Nageswar Rao apprehended the accused and recovered ₹3 lakh, five mobile phones and equipment used in commission of the offences.

Masiruddin, a notorious and habitual shutter lifting offender was arrested by the Telangana police in September 2019. After release from jail he went to his native village and later started selling electronic items at Chandni Chowk and formed a gang with his associates.

“With an aim to make quick buck, the gang break into locked shops and decamp with cash. The kingpin used to recce the area in the day, target a shop and commit the offence in the dark by breaking shutter lock with specially designed iron equipment,” Officer on Special Duty (Task Force) P Radhakishan Rao said.

Recently, Masiruddin formed the gang and hatched a plan to commit theft of cash from business shops in metropolitan cities, including Hyderabad.

As per their plan on August 24, the gang came to Hyderabad from Delhi by train and took shelter at Secunderabad railway station. For the commission of the offence, the accused persons purchased cutter, iron rod and screwdriver and concealed them in their clothes. They moved in the limits of the Market police station on foot and observed the shops. The next day, they broke open the shutter of Diamond House (wholesale grocery store) and fled with the cash. “Soon they reached Kacheguda Railway Station, boarded train to Kerala, and committed two similar offences there and from there they went back to Delhi in a train,” Mr. Rao said.

He said that the north zone task force team formed three teams, verified CCTV footage in the shop and surrounding areas, and identified the images of accused persons who fled from Kacheguda Railway station. “The teams were tracking their movement and acting on a tip-off, the gang was apprehended near Alpha Hotel near Secunderabad railway station,” he said.

The apprehended accused persons along with seized property were handed over to Market police station for further investigation.