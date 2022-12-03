Five ‘Maoist militia members’ arrested in Bhadradri Kothagudem

December 03, 2022 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Five Chhattisgarh-based Maoist militia members were arrested by a joint squad of Charla police and the CRPF personnel during a combing operation at Yerrampadu forest area in Charla mandal on Saturday. The combing operation was launched in the early hours of the day to keep a tab on the movement of the Maoists along the restive inter-State border with Chhattisgarh keeping in view the ongoing People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week being observed by the banned CPI (Maoist) in the forested border region, sources added.

The arrested persons were identified as Vedma Bheemaiah, 35, Sodi Muya, 20, Podium Adamaiah, 26, Punem Nagesh, 30, and Madkam Nagesh, 20, all hailing from Kistaram in Chhattisgarh, police said. According to the police, they were allegedly involved in a case of planting booby traps at Ramachandrapuram forest area in Charla mandal targeting the combing police parties last year.

