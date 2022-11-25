Five Maoist militia members arrested ahead of CPI (Maoist)‘s PLGA week

November 25, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the CPI (Maoist)’s People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week, slated to be observed by the outlawed outfit from December 2 to 8, the Venkatapuram police have arrested five Maoist militia members and seized pamphlets on the PLGA week from their possession at Bodhapuram in Mulugu district on Thursday night.

According to the police, the arrested persons were identified as Sodi Narasimha Rao, Sodi Laxmaiah, Sodi Kanthamma, Bodika Gajender and Made Suribabu, ‘militia members’ of the proscribed organisation, all natives of Penkavagu village in Venkatapuram mandal.

At the behest of some Chhattisgarh-based Maoist leaders, the five Maoist militia members have brought a bunch of posters on the ‘PLGA week’ from Utlapalli forest area in the neighbouring State for dropping them on the roadside at Alubaka in Venkatapuram mandal, police said.

The police have recovered posters in the name of CPI (Maoist) Telangana State committee, the Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, Mulugu, Warangal and Peddapalli (JMWP) Division Committee and the Venkatapuram-Wazeedu Area Committee from them.

