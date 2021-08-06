Five killed in road accident

Car hits lorry moving in opposite direction

Five persons belonging two families were killed on the spot in a road accident that took place at Choutkur mandal headquarters on Friday afternoon. According to the police, a car coming from Sangareddy hit a lorry moving in the opposite direction, resulting in the death of five persons on the spot. The deceased included two women and a boy.

According to the police, two families belonging to Rangampet in Kulcharam mandal came to Sangareddy for a medical checkup. While returning, their car hit a lorry. Those who killed in the accident were identified as Luka (46), his wife Deevena (41) of Rangampet, Ambadas (33), Padma (23) and their son Vivek (6).

Although police rushed to the spot on receipt of the news, it took a lot of time to get the bodies out of the car, which took a serious impact in the front part.

The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for postmortem. The Pulkal police registered a case.

MLA Ch Kranthi Kiran visited the spot.