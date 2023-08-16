ADVERTISEMENT

Five killed as lorry rams into autorickshaw on NH-563 in Telangana’s Warangal district

August 16, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Wardhannapet police have registered a case and are investigating.

P Sridhar
Five persons, including an autorickshaw driver, were killed and three others seriously injured when a lorry rammed into an autorickshaw on the National Highway 563 at Yellanda village, in Wardhannapet mandal of Warangal district this morning (August 16.)

The speeding lorry hit the autorickshaw from the wrong side, killing three occupants of the ill-fated vehicle on the spot. “Two others succumbed to the injuries on the way to a hospital,” sources said.

Alerted by the locals, the police reached the spot and shifted three grievously injured passengers to the MGM hospital in Warangal. “The driver of the lorry was driving the vehicle at a high speed in a rash manner allegedly under the influence of alcohol,” sources said.

Four of the victims were identified as honey collectors from Rajasthan, presently residing in Warangal. They were travelling to Thorrur in the autorickshaw to collect and sell honey, when they met with a tragic end. The Wardhannapet police have registered a case and are investigating.

