Five, including a German national, held for crashing car into transformer in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills  

April 25, 2024 03:04 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Amid the series of accidents reported on Thursday morning, the Jubilee Hills police arrested five NRIs, including a German national, after they rammed their car into an electrical transformer in the wee hours on Thursday in a drunken state.

Ethan Venkat, who was driving the car along with 24-year-old Avinash Chalasani, 25-year-old Sai Pritham Kasam, all working in United States, 23-year-old Sasha, a student in Dubai and 23-year-old Maximilian Henry Radinger, a private employee in Germany, crashed their brand-new BMW into a transformer near the Metro pillar number 1539 around 3.30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the official, the five were in Hyderabad to attend Avinash’s brother’s wedding scheduled on April 28. Three days ahead of the wedding, the five got saved as the airbags opened in time.

“None of the five seated in the car suffered any injuries despite crashing into the transformer as all air bags opened,” Jubilee Hills SHO K Venkateshwar Reddy said. The five, including the driver, were identified as drunk in the blood alcohol content test and were immediately arrested and remanded, he added. “The five consumed alcohol in a bar in the area and were headed back to their hotel when the accident happened,” he said.

A case has been booked by the Jubilee Hills police under the Sections 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 279 (Rash driving), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 (PDPP) Act and section 185 r/w 205 (drunk driving) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.