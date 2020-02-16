Five held for Valentine’s Day violence

Cyberabad police arrested five persons a day after a group of Bajrang Dal activists vandalised three establishments in Gachibowli and Madhapur and created havoc in IT sector on Valentine’s Day on Friday.

The accused were identified as Nangoth Ajay Singh (26), Vadthya Arjun (23), Korra Santosh (20), Gudupu Pavan Kumar (24) and Polari Tirupathi (22), all residents of Kukatpally.

“The Bajrang Dal activists riding two-wheelers from KPHB towards HiTec City and vandalised an ice cream shop. They raised slogans against the celebration of Valentine’s Day and created havoc in Sharat City mall, Bikanerwala and Inorbit mall,” said Madhapur DCP A. Venkateshwar Rao.

When police reached Inorbit mall, the accused had escaped. “After identifying them on CCTV footage, we arrested them,” he said. They were remanded to judicial custody.

Police are making efforts to arrest a few more accused identified as Subash, Kiran, Datta Sai, Sai Reddy and Venkat.