Five held for trying to smuggle gold

A passenger who tried smuggling 627 grams of gold paste was detained by the Hyderabad Customs at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad on Saturday.

The accused passenger, who arrived from Sharjah by Air Arabia flight no. G9458 at the airport, had concealed the gold paste in his specially designed slippers, the officials said

When the passenger was processed, the officials extracted 594 grams valued at ₹27.4 lakh from him, and the accused passenger was taken into custody for further questioning.

On Friday the Customs officials booked cases against four passengers who arrived at the airport from Sharjah by IndiGo 6E-1406 for smuggling gold, the officials said.

“The gold cut pieces weighing 471 grams worth ₹20.67 lakh were hidden in the mouth of the passengers,” the officials said.