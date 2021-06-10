Five held for selling gutka

Sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (South Zone) on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at different places at Chandrayangutta, Madannapet and Kanchanbagh and apprehended five persons who were procuring and selling banned tobacco, gutka and foreign cigarettes illegally.

The accused are Abu Bakar Bin Ilyas Zumbali (32), Omer Bin Ali Timimi (35) from Chandrayangutta, Abubakar (24)from Gazimillath Colony , P. Gangadhar (56) from Madannapet and Khader Khan (50) of Hafeez Baba Nagar. Banned products worth ₹9 lakh were seized from their possession, DCP (Task Force) Chakravarthy Gummi said.