Five held for selling drug in grey market

13 June 2021 19:54 IST

Five persons selling medicines used in the treatment of Black Fungus in the grey market were apprehended by Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (north Zone) team here on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the team led by inspector K Nageswar Rao laid a trap at BK Guda of SR Nagar and apprehended Vallapothula Venugopal (40), Gajula Naveen (29), both medical agents, Varre Ashok (29), a car driver, Kandukuri Prasad (36), a techie and Bommisetti Harish (28), fertilizer shop owner.

Police seized six vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B Injections (Abhope inj 50) of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd, three vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B Injections (Ambilon 50) of Celon Laboratories Pvt Ltd and five mobile phones from their possession, said Officer on Special Duty (Task Force) P. Radha Kishan Rao. He added that the accused were selling each vial for ₹35,000.

