Hyderabad

Five held for ‘selling’ COVID drugs in black

Five persons supplying Remdesivir and Actemra, the antiviral medicines for COVID-19, in black market, were apprehended by personnel of the Special Operation Team of Madhapur zone on Friday.

They seized 15 Remdesivir 100MG/20 ML injections, one Actemra 400 mg and six mobile phones worth ₹5.5 lakh from their possession, apart from ₹49,120.

The accused persons are Chamanthi Sagar Sandeep (32) from Saidabad, Kandukuri Danunjai (34) of Kukatpally, Sara Sairam Mudiraj (32) from Serilingampally, Nakka Venkateshwar Rao (30) from Yousufguda and Gadey Pramod (33) from Jeedimetla, the police said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 24, 2020 11:55:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/five-held-for-selling-covid-drugs-in-black/article32186810.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY