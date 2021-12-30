Five held for robbing people offering rides in their cars

Chilakalguda police on Thursday arrested a five-member gang that was robbing innocent people under the guise of offering them rides in their cars.

The arrested are Mohd. Farooq Khan (29) from Chandrayangutta, Mohd Khaled (23), Syed Khaja (22), Salman Shareef (22) and Shaik Ismail (19), all residents of Hafeez Baba Nagar of Kanchanbagh.

The gang moved around in cars looking for people waiting for vehicles and targeted them. They offered to drop the victims and in the process, robbed them of valuables, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North zone) G. Chandana Deepti said.

“With their arrest, we detected six cases in which the gang was involved and recovered from them six mobile phones and a car used in the offences,” she said.

Ms. Chandana Deepti said that the gang was involved in similar offences at Chilkalguda, Malakpet, Rajendranagar, Kamatipura, Vanasthalipuram and LB Nagar during the year 2021.