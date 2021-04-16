HyderabadHYDERABAD 16 April 2021 00:06 IST
Five held for killing woman
Five persons, who were involved in the murder of a 42-year-old woman, were arrested by Saidabad police here on Thursday.
The arrested were identified as Mohammed Imran, 28, from Tappachabutra, Basheer Uddin Qureshi, 25, from Karwan, Syed Arshad, 21, from Aisf Nagar, Syed Irfan, 22, from Tappachabutra and Mirza Wasim Baig, 25, from Karwan.
On April 12, the accused went to the house of victim, Kanodia Manjula, demanding repayment of a hand loan taken by her husband K Parmimal, who was at large, and stabbed her to death.
Parmimal took ₹30 lakh from the accused and was not repaying.
