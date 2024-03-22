Five held for fleeing with a cab in Shamshabad  

March 22, 2024 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Miyapur Police on Thursday arrested five men involved in robbing a cab driver and absconding with his vehicle near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad last week.

The accused were identified as 35-year-old Balagani Nancharaiah, 30-year-old Pittu Nagieddy, 21-year-old Singoti Sivanagaraju, 35-year-old Kesana Shiva, 26-year-old and Bodi Subba Raju, all from Andhra Pradesh. The police have also arrested 42-year-old Jupudi Bepeshwar Rao, resident of Guntur, AP, who was the receiver of the vehicle.

In the well-planned robbery, the men approached the cab driver Bonthe Vijay Kumar of Mehadipatnam on the intervening night of March 13-14, as he waited near KPHB main road for a fare.

They pretended to be passengers needing a ride from Miyapur to RGIA in Shamshabad . As they approached the airport, the five kidnapped the driver and drove the car till Malkapuram in Choutuppal, where they threw the driver out of the car and sped away, the official explained.

A week after the Miyapur police registered a case basis complaint by Mr. Kumar, the driver, the police arrested the five along with their accomplice, Rao and also recovered the stolen vehicle based on the CCTV footage and technical evidence.

On investigation, the police found that Nancharaiah, Nagieddy and Sivanagaraju were previously involved in similar car robberies and several murder cases in AP, officials revealed. They were remanded to judicial custody.