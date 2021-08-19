Five from Siddipet held for printing, circulating counterfeit currency

Anjani Kumar with the seized counterfeit currency.

HYDERABAD

19 August 2021 23:45 IST

With the arrest of five persons, including a constable with Border Security Force and two students, Hyderabad police claim to have busted a counterfeit currency printing and circulating gang and seized counterfeit currency with a face value of ₹16 lakh.

The arrested are Chukkapuram Santosh Kumar (29), a photographer, Janaki Sai Kumar (24), who is into courier business, Dharmaji Neeraj Kumar alias Pintu (19), Jaligam Raju (20), both students of B.Com I year, and Sunkari Srinivas (31), a BSF constable, all residents of Siddipet.

The gang which was believed to be operating for the past two months from Siddipet town was busted by the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone. They seized 1,400 fake notes of ₹500 denomination (with a face value of ₹7 lakh), 1,800 partial fake ₹500 denomination notes (with a face value of ₹9 lakh), 50 partial fake ₹200 denomination notes (with a face value of ₹10,000), a scanner-cum-printer, a laptop and other incriminating material from their possession.

Advertising

Advertising

Explaining the modus operandi, Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said that the accused Santosh Kumar was a photographer at Siddipet and he intended to open a big photo studio, for which he was in need of money and informed his friend Janaki Sai Kumar, who was already in debt.

They hatched a plan of printing and circulating counterfeit Indian currency on 1:3 ratio and prepared the notes with the help of Adobe Photoshop.

“The duo shared their plan with Sunkari Srinivas who agreed to help for a commission of 10% and later roped in other two accused persons to assist in printing and circulating of counterfeit Indian currency on commission of basis, and started their illicit business,” Mr. Kumar said.