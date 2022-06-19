Five-day yoga fest begins at Railway Sports Complex in Secunderabad

June 19, 2022 18:23 IST

Around 180 persons, including scouts, guides, rovers, rangers and adult leaders from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, South Western Railway and South Central Railway (Hyderabad/ Secunderabad/ Vijayawada/ Nanded/ Guntakal and Guntur divisions) of Bharat Scouts & Guides participated in the southern regional level ‘Yoga Fest’ as part of International Day of Yoga celebrations.

Organised at Railway Sports Complex, Secunderabad, it began on Sunday and will conclude on June 23. This five-day event will see training in yoga asanas. Daily yoga training, slogan making, drawing and painting competitions as well as cultural programmes during a daily camp fire. Participants will engage in various scout/ guide skill activities from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. SCR officials and the staff will join the participants on June 21 for the “Yoga for Humanity” programme.

Chief personel officer and state chief commissioner for SCR Bharat Scouts and Guides Rajiv Kishore inaugurated the first-day proceedings and called for making yoga a daily routine.

Chief engineer Vikram Gupta, chief freight traffic manager Padmaja and other senior officials were present, said a press release.