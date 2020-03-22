Five booked for violation of home quarantine orders

In a bid to send a strong message not to mess with the general public’s health, Government Railway police, Secunderabad, slapped criminal cases against five persons who returned from foreign countries and violated the home quarantine code.

GRP Superintendent of Police B. Anuradha said that the accused were seen with home quarantine stamps on their hands, but were travelling in trains. “Firstly, they should not step out of their houses, and should not use public transport. But, they came to railway stations and boarded different trains,” she said.

Ms. Anuradha said that the incident came to light only after the fellow passengers noticed the ‘Home Quarantine’ hand stamp reads, along with the date, which determines when the person’s isolation period ends and alerted the railway police at Secunderabad, Alair and Kazipet railway stations. “The passengers were taken into custody and shifted to hospitals for treatment and cases were booked against them for violating the orders,” the officer said.