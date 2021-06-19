Five arrested for selling land with forged documents

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar inspecting the seized documents.

Hyderabad

19 June 2021 00:04 IST

Five persons of a gang who tried to sell agricultural lands by forging documents without the knowledge of the owners were arrested by the Cyberabad police here on Friday.

They forged documents include sale deeds and agreement of sale in the name of gullible purchasers.

The accused were identified as Pidugu Adinarayana Murthy, 51, a realtor from Madhapur, his employee Thavva Venkata Murali Krishna, 43, from Gajularamaram, Pippala Yadaiah, 45, a realtor from Keshampet, Kumbarti Ramu, 40, owner of Pariwar Hotel, and Vaddi Ashok, 33, a document writer from Maheshwaram.

Advertising

Advertising

Adinarayana Murthy started several real estate companies, including RAN Estates Pvt. Ltd., ANR Avenues and Turnkey Projects Pvt. Ltd., Sri Sai Adarsh Enterprises and Sri Ramya Real Estates and Developers, all from Ameerpet.

In March, a realtor approached the police stating Adinarayana Murthy and his associates have brought a proposal to him saying that they would sell lands situated in Golluru village of Maheshwaram mandal with a promise that they would arrange registration of the lands in his favour if he is interested to buy. Further, they showed ownership documents consisting of land documents and pattadar passbooks.

“After mutual discussions, they agreed to sell the lands to get the sale deed directly registered on his name from the owners. The sale amount was fixed at ₹1.40 crore per acre, and for total consideration of ₹56 crore for 40 acres,” Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said. The complainant paid advance and was waiting for registration. After his repeated requests, they sent a photo copy image of registered sale deed to his mobile showing that a sale deed has been executed in his name, which has been duly registered.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and subsequent investigation was taken up and the accused arrested. Police seized 51 pattadar pass books, 264 non-judicial stamp papers,16 empty pattadar pass books, 91 documents, nine revenue rubber stamps of various mandals from their possession.