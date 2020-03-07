Five ‘108’ ambulances for COVID-19 suspects

HYDERABAD

07 March 2020 22:53 IST

Five ‘108’ ambulances are being pushed into service to carry people who are suspected to be suffering from coronavirus (COVID-19), from their homes to government or private hospitals.

Fumigation

After dropping the suspected patient, the vehicles will be fumigated for 10 minutes using ‘sodium hypochlorite’ as part of disinfection process. While the five ambulances in and around the city are dedicated only for carrying the suspects, those in the districts will carry patients suffering from other illnesses too.

Two ambulances are at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, one at Gandhi Hospital, one at Fever Hospital, and another at Government Maternity Hospital, at Koti. If there were to be a suspect in other districts, regular ambulances will be used for the purpose and disinfected after dropping the suspect.

Chief Operating Officer of GVK-EMRI 108 Services P Brahmananda Rao said that they pick up suspected patients only when a District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), nodal officer at a hospital, informs them. The ambulance staff and the patient will be given Personal Protection Equipment.