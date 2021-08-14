Hyderabad

Fitness Walk

IICT director S. Chandrasekhar leading 35 staff members in the first such walk for about 3 km inside the institute campus  

The Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) staff club has planned to conduct a 30-minute walk daily from 5.30 p.m. starting from August 16 to October 2, where 25 people from different departments will participate following COVID appropriate behaviour as part of the “Fit India Freedom Run 2.0”.

This initiative is of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports to commemorate “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day. On Friday, Director S. Chandrasekhar led 35 staff members in the first such walk for about 3 km inside the institute campus, said a press release.


