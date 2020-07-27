Fishling distribution from August 5

The next phase of distribution of fishlings into all major water bodies across the State will start from August 5.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will kickstart the programme, releasing the fishlings into Kondapochamma and Ranganaiaksagar reservoirs in Siddipet district. The government has decided to leave 81 crore fishlings into 24,000 tanks and some major reservoirs at an estimated cost of ₹ 50 crore as part of the programme.

In addition, it was also decided to distribute 5 crore fresh water scampi, prawn juveniles, which were procured at a cost of ₹ 10 crore into fresh water bodies across the State, Mr. Srinivas Yadav said. The Minister held a meeting to review the functioning of the animal husbandry related activities with senior officials on Monday. He said it was decided to follow all the safety protocols like wearing of masks, avoiding major gatherings during the programme. The distribution of fishlings in phases had significantly enhanced the productivity in the fisheries sector and the State was set to become a net exporter of these products in the coming days.

Steps were taken to encourage fisheries by providing vehicles, crates, nets and other equipment to fishermen on subsidy. This was in addition to the plans to deploy 150 custom made vehicles in all the divisions under the GHMC limits to sell fisheries related products at the door step of consumers.

Speaking to reporters after the review, he said the meeting also discussed about the pending insurance claims with the representatives of the National Insurance and they were asked to ensure speedy clearance of the claims failing which farmers would suffer huge losses. The government was prepared to explore alternatives in the event of the insurance firm not responding positively in this direction. He said the next phase of distribution of sheep and goat and milch animals would start soon and the government was taking adequate precautions to ensure their healthy growth. A toll free number had been set up to attend the complaints regarding the health of the livestock for the first time in the country while adequate stocks of essentials including medicines were provided in over 2,000 animal husbandry hospitals and clinics spread across the State.