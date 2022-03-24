Fishin’ to invest ₹1,000 cr. in Telangana

US firm is proposing a fully-integrated freshwater fish culture ecosystem

US firm is proposing a fully-integrated freshwater fish culture ecosystem

US firm Fishin’ Company will invest ₹1,000 crore to create a fully- integrated freshwater fish culture ecosystem in Telangana.

The largest importer of Tilapia fish globally as well as the largest importer of frozen food into the U.S., the company’s project will be located at the Mid Manair Reservoir in Rajanna Sircilla district. The project will produce 85,000 MTs of Tilapia per year using cage culture methodology. Hatcheries, feed manufacturing, processing and exports will be the other components.

Describing it as another major investment into Telangana, Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s office said that the announcement followed a meeting the Minister had with CEO Manish Kumar and the Fishin' team in San Jose.

The proposed project will generate direct employment for 3,000 people and an additional 2,000 indirect job opportunities.

Mr. Rao appealed to Fishin’ to give preference to the local fishermen community and Mid Manair Project displaced households while hiring. He assured the State government’s cooperation to the company.

The project will be the largest freshwater aquaculture project in the world, Mr. Kumar said.