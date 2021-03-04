HyderabadHyderabad 04 March 2021 00:10 IST
Comments
Fisheries department JD booked
Updated: 04 March 2021 00:10 IST
Joint Director of State Fisheries department booked for abusing bidder
Joint Director of State Fisheries department was booked by the Humayun Nagar police under SC and ST Atrocities Act for allegedly abusing a tender bidder in the name of his caste. According to
Inspector Korani Sunil, one Jaswanth, an
employee of HDFC Bank, who also bids tenders in Fisheries department, lodged a complaint on
Tuesday stating that JD Srinivas abused him in the name of his caste when he along with his friends
went to inquire about fresh tenders. Based on his complaint, a case was registered against Srinivas
and a probe is on.
More In Hyderabad
Read more...