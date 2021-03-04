Fisheries department JD booked

Joint Director of State Fisheries department booked for abusing bidder

Joint Director of State Fisheries department was booked by the Humayun Nagar police under SC and ST Atrocities Act for allegedly abusing a tender bidder in the name of his caste. According to

Inspector Korani Sunil, one Jaswanth, an

employee of HDFC Bank, who also bids tenders in Fisheries department, lodged a complaint on

Tuesday stating that JD Srinivas abused him in the name of his caste when he along with his friends

went to inquire about fresh tenders. Based on his complaint, a case was registered against Srinivas

and a probe is on.