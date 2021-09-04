Fish, prawn seedlings to be released from Sept. 8

The fifth phase of free fish seedling release (distribution) in water bodies across the State is set to begin on September 8 with Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav releasing the fish seedlings in Ranganayakasagar at Chandlapur in Chinna Kodur mandal in Siddipet district and in Komaticheruvu in Siddipet.

Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao and other local elected representative are likely to participate in the fish seedling release into water bodies. It would be launched in 25 other districts the same day.

According to Commissioner of Fisheries Lachiram Bhukya, the plan is to release 93.16 crore fish seedlings in 30,000 reservoirs, lakes and irrigation tanks at a cost of ₹80 crore. Mr. Srinivas Yadav would personally request and write to all Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, ZP chairpersons to participate.