Fish prasadam to be administered at Nampally Exhibition Grounds on June 9

April 25, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Bathini Mrigasira Trust on Tuesday announced that the fish prasadam, which was on a COVID break, will be administered on June 9 this year at the Nampally Exhibition grounds.

The programme will be organised from 8 a.m. of June 9 till 8 a.m. of June 10. “This year, the prasadam is being prepared for 2 lakh people, but about 5 to 7 lakh people are expected to attend the programme. We will coordinate with the fisheries department about the supply of fish,” said a member of the Bathini family.

The trust is also in regular contact with officials from the municipal, water, transport, electricity and the police department to make necessary arrangements for the programme.

Ajay Gupta of the voluntary group Badrivishal Pannalal Pitti Trust informed that they will be organising a three-day mega service camp from June 7 to 9 where people who come for the fish prasadam will be provided free food, drinking water and other facilities. Ambulance and emergency medical services will also be available at the camp, he added.

