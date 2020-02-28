Fish Food fest from today

The District Fisheries Co-operative Society, Hyderabad, is organising a three-day Fish Food Festival at NTR Stadium here from February 28 to March 1.

A total of 22 fish food courts, run by different fisheries cooperative societies of Hyderabad comprising mostly women groups, will offer about 40 different cuisines made with fish, prawn and crab at reasonable prices.

The stalls to be open from 11 a.m. to 10.30 p.m. will be managed by trained and experienced cooks. The Food fest is being financially supported by the National Fisheries Development Board and TS Fishermen Cooperative Societies Federation Ltd. The objective is to promote consumption of fish and popularise different cuisines made of fish. This will help fisher-women groups to get self employment opportunities on sale of fish and value added products.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Dairy Development and Fisheries will inaugurate the festival at 4 p.m. on Friday.