First terminating train arrives

The first terminating train on South Central Railway (SCR), Train no. 02438 New Delhi – Secunderabad AC superfast special train, which departed New Delhi on May 17 at 4 p.m., arrived at Secunderabad Station at 1.45 p.m., bringing 528 passengers on Monday. It is the first weekly special train service between New Delhi and Secunderabad, which was announced by the Railway Ministry. The entire station was cleaned and disinfected to ensure healthy premises for the safety of passengers.

Thermal screening was done for passengers alighting from the special train at the station. Sanitisers were made available for the benefit of passengers and proper markings were done on the platform areas for guiding passengers to practice social distancing while at the station. Thorough check was done to ensure that all passengers are wearing face masks/face cover, informed an official spokesperson.

The government medical and health teams at the station collected addresses and phone numbers of the arriving passengers with the advice for asymptomatic passengers for a 14-day mandatory quarantine. District Collectors too are being sounded about the arrival of the passengers in their respective districts.

General Manager Gajanan Mallya complimented the officials and staff of Secunderabad division for making arrangements for safe handling of passengers. However, in the absence of public transport and autos, most passengers had a tough time to reach their respective destinations as taxis were scarce.