First property registration through Dharani in Yadadri today

Online registration of agricultural property through Dharani portal, for the first time in the State, will be recorded at the Joint Sub-Registrar’s Office of Addagudur in the district on Monday.

The first slot was booked by one Dasari Veeraiah of Dharmaram village in Addagudur mandal on Saturday, and was allotted 11.30 a.m. , District Collector Anita Ramachandran informed.

Mr. Veeraiah, a government employee, would be registering one acre land as a gift deed in favour of his wife. Dharani portal — the one-of-its-kind integrated land record management system, dubbed the revolutionary reform in the State revenue administration — is fool-proof and would ensure transparency at all stages. The whole process of registration or mutation would be completed within 10 minutes, and the transferor-transferee are required to book a slot prior to the process.

According to officials, both the parties submit an undertaking declaring the property is free from litigation, and not prohibited or in contravention of the prescribed land legislation of the State. The parties will be liable to criminal and civil action, if proved otherwise at any point of time.