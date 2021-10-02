First phase of Bandi’s yatra ends

HYDERABAD

02 October 2021 00:25 IST

The first phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra undertaken by State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar will end on Saturday after a 36-day walkathon with a public meeting at Husnabad and not the original choice of Huzurnagar due to the election code of conduct for the prestigious bypoll scheduled for November.

The BJP leader began his walk on August 28 from Bhagyalakshmi temple in Charminar and travelled about 438 km and addressed 35 public meetings besides several impromptu gatherings as people of all walks of life greeted him or poured out their problems. He covered about 19 Assembly and six parliamentary constituencies in the eight districts including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Sircilla and Siddipet.

On Friday, Mr. Kumar criticised KCR for ignoring irrigation projects like Gowravelli and Gandipelli in Husnabad and depriving oustees of proper rehabilitation.

