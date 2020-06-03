First patient to undergo plasma therapy trials discharged

In what gives hope to patients suffering from moderate to severe forms of COVID-19, the first patient who participated in Convalescent Plasma Therapy clinical trials at Gandhi Hospital has recovered and been discharged. Four more patients who participated in the trials at the hospital have also reported clinical improvement.

Plasma collected from patients who recovered from the infectious disease would contain antibodies which neutralises coronavirus. It is expected that the mortality rate will come down and COVID patients will recover when plasma filled with the neutralising antibodies are infused into them. Clinical trials were taken up to test the effectiveness of the therapy, but it is not a treatment option yet.

This therapy garnered a lot of attention as currently there is no vaccine to treat COVID-19. The therapy was resorted to more than a century ago for the treatment of H1N1 influenza in 1918.

To participate in the clinical trials, a committee was constituted with doctors and post graduate students at Gandhi Hospital. They applied for permission and pursued to get the nod. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on May 8 approved the clinical trials at Gandhi Hospital.

From May 11, doctors at the hospital started to collect blood from patients who recovered from COVID-19, to extract plasma. It was extracted from five donors who volunteered for the trials.

Superintendent of the hospital and principal investigator of the clinical trials, M. Raja Rao in the second week of May said that some of the parameters to select a recipient is that he/she should be suffering from moderate to severe form of infection. Those with mild or very severe infection cannot be part of it.

The first recipient was patient (P) number 1331. The four others are patients numbered 1459, 1647, 2415 and 2639. Plasma was transfused into them at the hospital and their condition was constantly monitored.

“The therapy was introduced to the patients when their oxygen saturation levels dropped below 84% to 90%. Two transfusions were given to each of the five patients. Patient 1311 has already been discharged while P1647 is under intermittent dependency and three are no longer dependent on oxygen,” said Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao.

The other members of the committee are Vinay Shekar (professor), Trilok Chand (associate professor), Nagamani (professor) and Hemanth K. (post graduate student) among others.