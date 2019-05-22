First official results likely to be announced in the afternoon

The first results of the Lok Sabha elections are likely to be announced late on Thursday afternoon.

Though the trends in 17 constituencies would be clear within the first couple of hours, the declaration of the final result is expected to take time as the officials concerned have to count the slips of the votes polled in the VVPAT machines.

The counting of vote slips from five randomly-selected VVPATs from each of the seven Assembly segments under the respective Parliamentary constituencies is expected to take some time.

Officials said the VVPAT slips, after retrieved from the machines, would be segregated on the basis of the candidates in favour of whom the votes are cast. This would be followed by preparing bundles of 25 slips each which would be kept in the boxes earmarked for the respective candidates, and counting would be taken up subsequently.

“The votes will then be tallied with those cast in the EVMs in respective rounds, and the process is likely to take at least two hours, if there are no requests for recounting from the candidates or their counting agents,” a senior official told The Hindu.

The official explained that the counting of the postal ballots at the commencement of the process is likely to take some time owing to the processes involved, though they are fewer in number.

According to the Election Commission guidelines, the postal ballots cast online through the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System would have to be segregated and scanned copies of these votes should be placed on the table of the returning officers concerned so that their counting can be taken up along with the regular ballots received through post.

“There are just around 5,000 valid postal ballot votes. But taking scanned copies of the ETPBS is likely to take time,” the official said.