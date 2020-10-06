First of season’s three ‘low key’ tsunami mock drills held

East coast of India and Andaman & Nicobar will take part in round 2, west coast in round 3

The first of three proposed Indian Ocean wide tsunami exercises was taken up by the Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC) at the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) here on Tuesday, by simulating an earthquake followed by issuance of warning bulletins to 23 countries.

India, along with several other Indian Ocean nations, is participating in the exercises codenamed ‘IOWave20’ where the communication channels are being tested instead of a full scale operation because of the physical distancing measures in place due to COVID-19. Hence, there is also no community engagement whatsoever, informed INCOIS director T. Srinivasa Kumar.

Countries across the Indian Ocean and their respective disaster management organisations have been advised to test their communication protocols and conduct a “virtual” tabletop exercise as a minimum to assess organisational standard operating procedures (SOPs), plans and policies for tsunami warning and emergency response.

IOWave20 exercise comprises three scenarios — the first one on Tuesday simulated an earthquake with 9.1 magnitude in Java region, Indonesia, at 8 a.m.; the second one on October 13 will simulate an earthquake with 9.2 magnitude in Andaman Trench of India at 9.30 a.m.; and the third one on October 20 will simulate an earthquake with 9.0 magnitude in the Makran Trench off-coast of Pakistan at 11.30 a.m.

The director informed all the scenarios will be limited to an hour, during which time ITEWC will issue four tsunami bulletins to both national and regional stakeholders through global telecommunications systems, e-mail, fax, SMS as well as on website. The exercise is being organised by the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, UNESCO.

INCOIS has coordinated the exercise in close association with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with the participation of all disaster management organisations of coastal States/Union Territories, Navy, Coast Guard, NDRF, critical installations and port and harbours. Entire east coast of India and Andaman & Nicobar Islands will participate in the second exercise and west coast of India and Lakshadweep Islands will participate in the third one.

A webinar was held last month to finalise the SOPs for the ongoing exercise in which more than 150 officials from the 23 countries, including 46 officials from within the country drawn from various wings, had participated. A manual comprising information on tsunami exercise, detailed bulletins and feedback forms is also being prepared and circulated to the stakeholders. Feedback from the participants after the exercise is expected to identify and fix any gaps in communication channels and the SOPs of stakeholders, the director added.