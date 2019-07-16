First NFC chief Kondal Rao’s bust unveiled

Former chairman and chief executive of Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), K. Balaramamoorthy, unveiled the bust of Nidamarthy Kondal Rao, first chief executive of the facility, on the occasion of the latter’s 95th birth anniversary on Monday.
Dr. Rao was instrumental in setting up of the Fuel Fabrication Facilities at NFC and was its first chief executive from 1975 to 1984. His pioneering contributions have helped India to be self-reliant in the field of nuclear power. Dr. Rao was conferred with several prestigious national and international awards and honours.
Former Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) chairman Anil Kakodkar, chairman and chief executive Dinesh Srivastava, Srimahalakshmi, W/o late Dr. Rao along with her family members attended the programme.
