First MRSAM missile out for delivery to IAF

HYDERABAD

20 July 2021 19:55 IST

The supersonic missile is designed to neutralise enemy aerial threats

The first missile of the first firing unit of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) for delivery to Indian Air Force was flagged off by BDL director general (missiles & strategic systems) M.S.R. Prasad at the Kanchanbagh unit here on Tuesday.

MRSAM is a high-response, quick-reaction, vertically-launched supersonic missile designed to neutralise enemy aerial threats — missiles, aircraft, guided bombs and helicopters. It is used by army, navy and air force as different variants and the missile has a range up to 70 km.

Chairman and managing director of BDL Commodore Siddharth Mishra (retired) stated that MRSAM is one of the best examples of joint development of a weapon system. The navy order has been completed and now both army and air force programme are moving simultaneously.

The missile system can provide point and area defence against various aerial targets including fighter aircraft, subsonic and supersonic cruise missiles. It is powered by indigenously developed dual-pulse rocket motor and dual control system to impart required manoeuvrability at the terminal phase, he said, in a press release.

It has been designed with active radio frequency seeker to identify, track, engage and destroy the target with high kill probability. BDL is a manufacturer and supplier of guided missiles, underwater weapons, air-borne products and allied defence equipment for armed forces.

“We are also aiming to expand its footprints in the international market by offering air to air missiles, anti-tank guided missiles, underwater weapons and counter measure systems in addition to Akash missiles to friendly countries,” said the CMD.

Mr Prasad, a distinguished scientist and a director on the BDL board, was felicitated on the occasion for his contribution to the firm’s progress as he will be superannuating this month. Director, Research Centre Imarat (RCI) B.H.V.S. Narayana Murthy and other senior officials of DRDO and BDL were present.