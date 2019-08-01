First motor of Golivada pump house has wet run

The experimental wet run of motors at Golivada pump house linked to Sundilla barrage to lift water back to Yellampally barrage was taken up on Wednesday with the successful wet run of the first of nine motors with 40 MW capacity each.

However, the operation of the motors for lifting water from Sundilla to Yellampally would be based on requirement as Yellampally was continuing to get inflows of over 20,000 cusecs released from Kadem project and other streams joining the flow in between. Pumping of water from Medigadda to Annaram and Annaram to Sundilla pump houses was stopped from Tuesday afternoon due to some volume of flood being received into Yellampally and Sundilla barrages. The inflows in Medigadda barrage were recorded at 3.85 lakh cusecs at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Over 5.31 lakh cusecs of water was being released into the river course from the barrage by lifting 57 of its 85 gates.

Meanwhile, the experimental wet run of fifth motor in the Kasipeta pump house linked to Annaram barrage and seventh motor of Kannepally pump house of Medigadda barrage was also taken up successfully on Wednesday.