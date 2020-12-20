First monkey rehab centre in TS to be opened today

HYDERABAD

20 December 2020 00:16 IST

Centre is equipped with a lab, operation theatre, rest rooms for doctors

The first ever rescue and rehabilitation centre in the State for monkeys will be launched near Chincholi in Sarangapur mandal close to the Nirmal district headquarters on Sunday.

All arrangements have been made for the launch by Minister for Environment and Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy, a statement from the Forest department informed.

Monkeys captured from various locations of the State will be brought to this centre where birth control operations will be performed on the animals before they are released into forests.

Advertising

Advertising

It will be the responsibility of the village panchayats to inform the Forest department officials about the apes, upon which they will be rescued and shifted to the centre.

The rescue and rehabilitation centre was conceptualised as response to the increasing monkey menace in towns as well as villages. Owing to reduced forest cover and habitat destruction, these primates have started to raid human habitations and crops for food, it was observed.

Following instructions from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Forest department had issued orders permitting the centre at Chincholi on May 7, 2016, with an estimated cost of ₹2.25 crore. The foundation stone was laid on November 20, 2017, by Mr. Indrakaran Reddy.

The centre is equipped with a lab, operation theatre, rest rooms for doctors, and other paraphernalia, including cages for monkeys. A guest house has been built in the premises for convenience of staff members. Various kinds of fruit bearing trees have been grown in the premises for monkeys, the statement said.

The first ever such rescue and rehabilitation centre in the country was built in Himachal Pradesh.