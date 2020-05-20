First level flyover at Biodiversity junction to be opened today

The first level flyover at the Biodiversity junction at Gachibowli, constructed as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) of GHMC, is ready for inauguration on Thursday by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao. The flyover is 690 metres long, 11.5 metres wide, and uni-directional.

Sharing the information with the media on Wednesday, Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan said that with this flyover, all the works, part of the Package-IV under SRDP, have been completed. A total of six works are part of the 12 kilometre corridor between JNTU and Biodiversity junction in the package, with an estimated expenditure of ₹379 crore.

Its construction began over three years ago, with an estimated cost of ₹30.26 crore. It is expected to ease the traffic congestion on Old Bombay Highway from Gachibowli towards Raidurg and up to Mehdipatnam. Peak hour flow of vehicles on this route was estimated at 14,000 passenger car units back in 2015 when SRDP was on the drawing table.

It was re-calculated to 22,400 PCUs in 2019, and projected to grow up to 30,678 PCUs by 2035.