First IDF-OI project grounded in State

Telangana got its first project under the India Development Foundation of Overseas Indians (IDF-OI) with the laying of foundation stone for a primary health centre in Yendlapally village in Suryapet district with a fund of ₹20 lakh.

The money was contributed by US-based G. Satyanarayana hailing from Suryapet district under the IDF-OI, a project launched by the Ministry of External Affairs, and directly monitored by the State and Central governments. The foundation stone was laid by Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy.

The cheque was handed over to the district administration by the Regional Passport Officer, Hyderabad, E. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, on behalf of the Ministry of External Affairs. Mr. Reddy said the project is a joint initiative of of Central and State Governments. The donor, Mr. Satyanarayana, who migrated to the US 40 years ago chose to construct a building for the primary health centre.

The IDF-OI was set up by the Government of India in 2008 as a not-for-profit trust to facilitate overseas Indian philanthropy into social and development projects in the country. Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the trust is exempt from provisions of the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010.

“It is 100% tax-free and the donors can be assured that their money is in safe hands with the Central and State governments executing the project,” he said, adding that approvals, choosing the place and design of plans are all done by the administration. Mr. Reddy appreciated Suryapet Collector Surendra Mohan stating that the project was done in a record 20 months, sending a right message to donors.