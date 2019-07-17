First Haj flight from city to take off today

The first chartered flight carrying Haj pilgrims will take off from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Hindu on Tuesday, Telangana State Haj Committee chairman Mohammed Masiullah Khan said as many as 400 pilgrims would be on board that flight.

“It will leave at 7 am. All arrangements have been made for pilgrims’ comfort and safety. There are several flights, each with the capacity to fly 400 or more pilgrims,” he said.

Mr Khan pointed out that the camp will start receiving pilgrims from Wednesday. This year’s Haj camp will be air-conditioned, he added.

Thousands of pilgrims from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra will be leaving for the pilgrimage from Hyderabad. As many as 4,163 are scheduled to make the pilgrimage from Telangana alone.

“We have also arranged for air-conditioned buses for their comfort. These buses will take them from the Haj House to the Haj Terminal at the airport,” Mr Khan said.