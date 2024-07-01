ADVERTISEMENT

First FIR under new criminal law booked in Hyderabad

Updated - July 01, 2024 11:53 am IST

Published - July 01, 2024 10:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

An FIR under 104 of the BNS has been registered following the death of a driver

Naveen Kumar

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

One of the first criminal reports under India’s new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, (BNS) which replaces the Indian Penal Code (IPC) from today, July 1, has been registered at the Rajendranagar police station in Hyderabad. 

ADVERTISEMENT

An FIR under 104 of the BNS has been registered following the death of a driver who crashed into the divider on the PVNR Expressway, causing the car to turn turtle.

Read | First case under new penal code Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita registered in Delhi

“The accident was reported at 2 a.m. when the car was heading towards the airport from the city. The person driving the car, Sai Ganesh, 25, was killed on the spot in the mishap. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for an autopsy and the car was cleared from the expressway for traffic,” said the police. 

The IPC has been replaced with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the CrPC with Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Indian Evidence Act has been replaced with the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also Read: India’s new criminal codes: The Hindu’s detailed coverage

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has 358 sections (instead of 511 sections of IPC). A total of 20 new crimes have been added to the Sanhita, and the imprisonment sentence has been increased for 33 crimes. The amount of fine has been increased in 83 crimes and mandatory minimum punishment has been introduced in 23 crimes. The penalty of community service has been introduced in six crimes and 19 sections have been repealed or removed in the Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US