First FIR under BNS law booked in Hyderabad

An FIR under 104 of the BNS has been registered following the death of a driver

Published - July 01, 2024 10:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

One of the first criminal reports under India’s new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, (BNS) which replaces the Indian Penal Code (IPC) from today, July 1, has been registered at the Rajendranagar police station in Hyderabad. 

An FIR under 104 of the BNS has been registered following the death of a driver who crashed into the divider on the PVNR Expressway, causing the car to turn turtle.

Read | First case under new penal code Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita registered in Delhi

“The accident was reported at 2 a.m. when the car was heading towards the airport from the city. The person driving the car, Sai Ganesh, 25, was killed on the spot in the mishap. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for an autopsy and the car was cleared from the expressway for traffic,” said the police. 

The IPC has been replaced with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the CrPC with Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Indian Evidence Act has been replaced with the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has 358 sections (instead of 511 sections of IPC). A total of 20 new crimes have been added to the Sanhita, and the imprisonment sentence has been increased for 33 crimes. The amount of fine has been increased in 83 crimes and mandatory minimum punishment has been introduced in 23 crimes. The penalty of community service has been introduced in six crimes and 19 sections have been repealed or removed in the Act.

