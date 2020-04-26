First Ethiopian freight flight lands at RGIA

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport got connected to Ethiopia with touchdown of the maiden cargo flight of Ethiopian Airlines here on Sunday.

Ethiopian flight ET 3612 from Addis Ababa landed in Hyderabad at 8.16 p.m. and was scheduled to depart at around 11.30 p.m.

This new direct connection throws open new opportunities to reach out to the markets in Africa and beyond leveraging the robust cargo network of the Ethiopian Airlines, said an official spokesperson.

Expected to be operating once per week, Ethiopian Airlines will be operating Boeing 777-300 aircraft with a capacity of 50 MT per flight.

With the latest addition of Ethiopian Airlines, the Hyderabad airport is now handling 12 freighters weekly along with some special cargo charters, connecting with all major international destinations such as USA, European countries, Middle East, Africa, Far East, moving emergency supplies.

Among the key scheduled freighters operating from Hyderabad airport include Cathay Cargo, Turkish Cargo, Qatar Cargo, Lufthansa Cargo, SpiceXpress Cargo (domestic and international) and BlueDart Cargo.