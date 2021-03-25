First consignment of parts for Kaveri engine

HYDERABAD

25 March 2021 08:23 IST

MIDHANI - Mishra Datu Nigam Limited, has announced the dispatch of the first consignment of high temperature alloy for the country’s indigenous ‘Kaveri dry engine program’ powering Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV). The supply of the first batch was flagged off by chief engineer of Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC) of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) APVS Prasad in the presence of MIDHANI chairman and managing director Sanjay Kumar Jha recently.

The consignment was containing nickel base superalloy (Superni 263A) and titanium alloy (Titan 31A) forged bars thoroughly qualified in airworthy certification requirements. These materials go for various class I & class II components of the engine. The manufacturing of these materials is with 75% indigenous content with the first consignment manufactured and certified successfully in mission mode within 2.5 months, said a press release.

