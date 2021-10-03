First community dialysis centre inaugurated at Pastapur

SANGAREDDY

03 October 2021 21:02 IST

A community dialysis centre was inaugurated at Pastapur on Sunday.

Dr. Rajiv Pal and Dr. Sanjay Maitra stressed on the need for creating an awareness on kidney related problems.

They said that the Deccan Development Society (DDS), which has started the centre, can create awareness among rural masses as it has been working in 75 villages with a large network. The programme was presided over by DDS director P.V. Satheesh.

Advertising

Advertising

The facility will be open for public after obtaining all permissions. It will provide service to poor dialysis patents, who had to go all the way to Sangareddy or Hyderabad for treatment.